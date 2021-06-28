Stewards plea

Pupils thrilled with new school library in portable cabin
A NEW library has opened at Goring Primary School.... [more]
Monday, 28 June 2021
STEWARDS are needed for the first Holy Communion mass at St Michael’s Church in Sonning Common at 4pm tomorrow (Saturday).
If you can help, call parish deacon Brian Theobald on 0118 972 2796.
28 June 2021
