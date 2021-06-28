Monday, 28 June 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Concert off

A CHARITY concert at All Saints’ Church in Peppard has been postponed due to coronavirus restrictions. 

The concert, which was in aid of the Charlie Waller Memorial Trust, was due to take place tomorrow (Saturday) but has now been moved to July 24 at 11am. 

Rebecca Bell, a sorprano, will be performing with pianist Anthea Fry in aid of the Henley Marvels Channel relay team swim, which she is part of.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33