Concert off

A CHARITY concert at All Saints’ Church in Peppard has been postponed due to coronavirus restrictions.

The concert, which was in aid of the Charlie Waller Memorial Trust, was due to take place tomorrow (Saturday) but has now been moved to July 24 at 11am.

Rebecca Bell, a sorprano, will be performing with pianist Anthea Fry in aid of the Henley Marvels Channel relay team swim, which she is part of.