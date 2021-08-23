Food appeal

Monday, 23 August 2021

THE food bank at Springwater Church in Blounts Court Road, Sonning Common, is short of tinned fruit and vegetables. 

Organisers have thanked residents for an increase of donations following an appeal for  pasta, rice and tinned tomatoes.

Donations of food and other essential items should be left in the box by the church entrance or can also be left at the Co-op store in Wood Lane.

