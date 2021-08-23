Food appeal

A SURVEY to gauge the speeding problem on ... [more]
Monday, 23 August 2021
THE food bank at Springwater Church in Blounts Court Road, Sonning Common, is short of tinned fruit and vegetables.
Organisers have thanked residents for an increase of donations following an appeal for pasta, rice and tinned tomatoes.
Donations of food and other essential items should be left in the box by the church entrance or can also be left at the Co-op store in Wood Lane.
