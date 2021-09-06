Monday, 06 September 2021

Normal service

A CHURCH in Sonning Common is considering re-introducing altar services, singing, children’s liturgy and social events.

St Michael’s Church in Peppard Road had to cancel live services and events in March last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now it wants members of the congregations to “trickle back” if they feel comfortable about doing so and wants to hear their views.

Call Father Michael Sharkey on 0118 972 3418, deacon Brian Theobald on 0118 972 2796 or email
stmichaels.rc@hotmail.co.uk

