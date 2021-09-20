Pastor runs 26 miles for refugees

A PASTOR from a Peppard church is running the equivalent distance of the English Channel to raise money for refugees.

Linsey Potter, who is

co-pastor of the Springwater Church in Blounts Court Road with her husband Kevin, is running 26 miles throughout this month.

She is running for Miles for Refugees, a fundraiser organised by British Red Cross, which aims to raise awareness by running, walking or cycling distances that reflect journeys refugees have taken to reach safety.

Mrs Potter hopes to raise £1,000.

She said: “I believe that every refugee matters. When terms like ‘refugee’ and ‘asylum seeker’ are stripped away, we’re left with someone just like you and me, someone who has experienced some of the worst things in life and risked everything to reach safety.

“With your donation, we can help change the lives of refugees in the UK and show that every refugee matters. Help me make every mile count.

“I’ve picked the shorter distance as I’m not much of a runner but I want to do my bit and I’m also very disturbed about the current discussion on turning back boats that have come across the Channel.”

To donate, visit https://miles.redcross.org.uk/

fundraising/Milesforrefugees21-LinseyPotter