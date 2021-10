A COMMUNITY café needs more volunteers.

The Spring, which is the Springwater Congregational Church in Blounts Court Road, Peppard, started in May and is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10am to 2pm and Wednesdays from noon to 2pm.

To volunteer or for more information, call the church office on 0118 972 4519 or email contactspringwater​@

gmail.com