Monday, 25 October 2021

Parish room use survey

RESIDENTS are being asked whether the Kidmore End and Sonning Common Parochial Church Council should renew its lease on the parish room in Wood Lane, Kidmore End.

The lease from the Diocese of Oxford is due to run out in December next year.

The room is used by community groups such as Local Veg and the Conversation Café, which are both run by resident Jane Mather.

The church council wants feedback from residents about what they would like to see the room used for, how activites should be promoted and whether crowdfunding is a feasible way to pay the lease.

To provide feedback, visit https://tinyurl.com/kidmore
parishroom

