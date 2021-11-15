Church work

MEMBERS of a church in Peppard are trying to raise £10,000 to renovate the disabled toilet and flooring.

More than £5,000 has already been raised for the work at Springwater Church in Blounts Court Road.

Shaw Flooring, of Eastleigh, has donated more than £2,300 worth of commercial flooring materials which will go towards renovating the small hall.

To make a donation, visit

stewardship.org.uk/pages/

SpringwaterChurch