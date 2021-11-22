Expert help

Monday, 22 November 2021

THE vice-chairman of Turville Parish Council has been appointed chairman of the Oxford Diocesan Board of Finance.

Sir Hector Sants has 30 years of experience in financial services and regulation, including serving as chief executive of the Financial Services Authority and European chief executive of Credit Suisse.

He said: “Having been a resident in the diocese for more than 35 years, I am delighted to be joining the board in this role to help the diocese to continue to flourish and grow as a Christian community which enhances the life of all those within it.”

