Follow the star walk

AN interactive walk-through nativity is taking place for a second year at Holy Trinity Church in Henley next week.

The event, called Follow the Star, will be held from 4.30pm to 6.30pm from Wednesday to Friday and 9am to 12.30pm next Saturday.

Visitors will walk with the wise men as they travel to Bethlehem to see the baby Jesus and interact with key characters in the traditional Christmas story.

The event is free to attend and children will receive a gift bag but donations are welcome. Booking is essential.

On the Saturday morning, donkeys will be at the back of the church for children to pet and feed.

Rev Sam Brewster, minister of Trinity at Four, said: “It went so well last year and we just felt that particularly around Christmas people like having a bit of tradition.

“We thought people would appreciate some familiarity and it’s also for people who couldn’t make it last year.

“It’s really great to be able to tell the story of Christmas and to do so in an interactive, engaging and fun way.”