Legacy remembered

A wreath was laid at the Pheasants Hill Cemetery to remember the founder of the poppy factory. Major George Howson, who died on November 28, 1936.

He founded the factory in Richmond where remembrance poppies are made in 1922 to create employment opportunities for wounded soldiers returning from the First World War. Fifteen residents gathered at his grave two days before the 85th anniversary of his death to lay the wreath made from poppies.

Rev Sue Morton, of the Hambleden Valley group of churches, led the service with a prayer which read: “Loving God, we give you thanks for George Howson, for his care and compassion towards those affected by war, for his vision in setting up the Poppy Factory and the courage and determination to see this through to fruition. We thank you that his legacy lives on through the support received by military veterans and their families. We thank you for the work of the poppy factory, which continues to offer support and encouragement to those veterans in need. In Jesus’s name we pray, Amen.”

The wreath was then fastened to the grave with cable ties before Psalm 121 was read. Rev Morton led the group in a final blessing before inviting people to stay and admire the wreath