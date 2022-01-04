Murdered teenager remembered year after death

THE parents of a boy who was killed over a social media row have renewed their appeal to end knife crime at a memorial service one year after his death.

Oliver Stephens, 13, who was known as Olly, was attacked after being lured to Bugs Bottom field in Emmer Green on January 3, 2021.

Two boys, aged 14, were found guilty of his murder in September. They and a 13-year-old girl, who admitted manslaughter, were sentenced to a total of 30 years in a young offenders’ institution.

More than 300 people, including friends and family, attended the public service, held at St Barnabas Church in Emmer Green on Monday to remember Olly’s life. Reading East MP Matt Rodda was also present.

It was led by the Bishop of Reading, the Right Reverend Olivia Graham, and the service was played out on loudspeakers outside the church where dozens more well-wishers gathered to listen.

A slideshow show pictures of Olly’s childhood were shown to the congregation before his mother, Amanda, read a poem and his father, Stuart, recalled some of his favourite memories of his son.

Afterwards, the congregation were invited to light candles in Olly’s memory before his family spoke with some of those who attended.

Mrs Stephens said that the past year had been a “living nightmare”. She added: “Even though it is a year, I feel like I’m looking on to life rather than living it.”

Mr Stephens and his wife have together campaigned for greater awareness of the dangers of knife crime among young people.

They are calling for measures to be introduced to prevent children from being exposed to harmful material on social media and hoped the service will “bring everybody together” in their son’s member.

Mr Stephens said: “We want people to remember Olly how he was and not the way he died. The service will raise awareness of knife crime and get those conversations started in households – talk to your children.”

He also paid tribute to members of the community who had supported his family since Olly’s death, including those who had written poems, cooked and set up a fundraising page for them and those who they had worked with in tackling knife crime.

Rt Rev Graham said: “Primarily this is about being together with the family, to support them in their grief and loss.

“It’s very much about expressing community solidarity and joining together with our voices joined together to say that actually we need to be working together to make sure that our young people are not growing up in fear.”

Olly had been lured to the park between Hunters Chase and Gravel Hill in a carefully planned ambush and was stabbed twice in the chest and back with a knife after a short scuffle.

Jurors at Reading Crown Court were told they had shared several messages on Snapchat in the days leading up to Olly’s death, which demonstrated hostility towards him.

Mr and Mrs Stephens previously urged the parents of teenage children to “take their phones off them” after warning how social media “played a massive part” in their son's death.

Last February, more than 100 mourners lined a Caversham street to pay their respects to Olly. The cortege drove past Emmer Green Primary School in Grove Road and Highdown School and Sixth Form Centre in Surley Row, which he attended. Staff stood outside in silent tribute.

It also passed St Barnabas’ Church in St Barnabas’ Road, which held a vigil and opened a book of condolence the day after his death.

Friends, relatives and well-wishers then gathered in socially distanced groups on All Hallows Road as the procession approached its final destination.

It slowed as it turned into the street so that people could place or throw a single red rose – Olly’s favourite colour – on the bonnet of the hearse. Many people wore red coats, hoodies or jumpers.