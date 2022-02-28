Jubilee lunch

WAAF veteran to celebrate 100th birthday with sing-song
A WOMAN will celebrate her 100th birthday on ... [more]
Monday, 28 February 2022
A CELEBRATION lunch will be held at St Mary’s Church in Wargrave for the Queen’s platinum jubilee.
The meal will be held on Sunday, June 5, starting at noon. Tables and chairs will be provided but participants are asked to bring their own food and drink.
Tickets are limited to 12 people per booking. They will go on sale on Sunday. March 26 at the church centre at 9.30am.
28 February 2022
