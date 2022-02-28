Monday, 28 February 2022

Farewell to priest

THE associate priest for the benefice of Rotherfield Peppard, Kidmore End and Sonning Common will be retiring at the end of May.

Rev Sheila Walker, who has been in the role for five years, is to move to the West Country with her husband, Tim. 

A special service for her will take place at All Saints’ Church in Church Lane, Peppard, on May 29.

This will be followed by a farewell celebration at Peppard War Memorial Hall in Gallowstree Road.

Rev James Stickings, rector of the benefice, said: “In her five years here, she has made a huge impact on the life of All Saints’ and the other two churches in the benefice.

“She will be much missed and we wish her and her husband every blessing for the next stage of their journey.”

