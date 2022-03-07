Start here for Lent

THE demand for coronavirus vaccinations at ... [more]
ROMEY POSTON will give a talk called “Start here” at Christ Church in Henley on Thursday.
This is the second of a series of talks at the church during Lent. Each talk will start at noon and last about half an hour and will be followed by a light lunch at the Christ Church Centre. There will also be a noon service on Good Friday (April 15) in Falaise Square and a sunrise service on Easter Day.
The other talks are: March 17 Fuel for the road, Duncan Carter; March 24 Roadworks, Jeremy Bray; March 31 Dead ends aren’t, John Ryeland; April 7 Are we there yet? Jeremy Tayler.
