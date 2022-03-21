Hunger walk

WORK to improve the water system at Watlington ... [more]
Monday, 21 March 2022
MEMBERS of St Michael’s Church in Sonning Common are to do a 10km walk in aid of the Cafod, the Catholic International development charity.
This will take place on Saturday, April 9, starting from the church in Peppard Road at 12.30pm.
To make a donation, visit walk.cafod.org.uk/
fundraising/st-michaels-walk-against-hunger-2022
21 March 2022
