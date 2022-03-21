Monday, 21 March 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Hunger walk

MEMBERS of St Michael’s Church in Sonning Common are to do a 10km walk in aid of the Cafod, the Catholic International development charity. 

This will take place on Saturday, April 9, starting from the church in Peppard Road at 12.30pm.

To make a donation, visit walk.cafod.org.uk/
fundraising/st-michaels-walk-against-hunger-2022 

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33