Penultimate Lent talk

JOHN RYELAND will give a talk called “Dead ends aren’t” at Christ Church in Henley on Thursday.

This is the fifth in a series of talks at the church during Lent. Each talk starts at noon and lasts about half an hour and will be followed by a light lunch at the Christ Church Centre. There will be a noon service on Good Friday (April 15) in Falaise Square and a sunrise service on Easter Day.

The final talk on April 7 is called “Are we there yet?” and will be given by Rev Jeremy Tayler, rector of Henley with Remenham.