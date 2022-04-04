Last Lent talk

REV Jeremy Tayler, rector of Henley with Remenham, will give a talk called “Are we there yet?” at Christ Church in Henley on Thursday.

This is the last in a series of six talks at the church during Lent. It will last about half an hour, starting at noon, and will be followed by a light lunch at the Christt Church Centre.

There will be a noon service on Good Friday (April 15) in Falaise Square and a sunrise service on Easter Day.