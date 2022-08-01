Trio with life experience to serve as parish curates

AN academic, a former science teacher and a part-time family carer have been made deacons to serve Church of England parishes in the Henley area.

They were among 32 men and women who were ordained by the Bishop of Oxford, the Rt Rev Dr Steven Croft, at services at Christ Church Cathedral in Oxford attended by family and friends.

Val Kearney, 65, will serve in the Icknield Benefice, which comprises the parishes of St Nicholas’s Church, Britwell Salome, St Mary’s. Pyrton, St Leonard’s, Watlington, and St Botolph’s, Swyncombe.

She has spent most of her life in the Thames Valley. After school, she worked as a secretary until she became a mother.

She found her faith when she was a churchwarden in Whitchurch Hill and then spent seven years as a warden in Watlington.

“All the time I felt that there was something else,” she said. “I said to the vicar I felt there was something I wasn’t doing and it was niggling me, so I pushed those doors to see what would open.

“One vicar was retiring at that point and another vicar came along and he was supportive and helped me to keep searching and here I am now ordained as a deacon.” Mrs Kearney is keen to help other people in her new role. She said: “I am basically from a mum’s world so it has been a steep learning curve for me.

“I looked after my mum when she had dementia and I have an autistic granddaughter so am involved in looking after her.

“I have had all these experiences that have grown my compassion for people with issues.

“The challenges have helped me to now help others.”

Andrew Cowan will serve the parish of Holy Trinity Church in Henley.

Originally from Northern Ireland, the 36-year-old has spent the last 18 years in England. He said: “I came to train in Oxford and in the course of training I have been working towards a doctorate.

“The diocese raised the possibility of me being able to get a part-time role and working in Henley came up, which is really exciting — a fun place to serve.

“It’s a lovely church family, very warm and welcoming, and they are really committed to the good news of Jesus and want to reach the community with their Christian message.”

Mr Cowan and his wife Heather and their young children, Evie, Jamie and Hal, will be moving to the town.

He said: “We’re very excited to be joining the church and it will be nice joining as a family. Henley seems to be a beautiful and wonderful place, so we are very privileged to have found it.”

Catherine Radcliffe, 70, is joining the parish of Caversham, Thameside, and Mapledurham.

She is the daughter of a vicar who had a career as a science teacher and research scientist.

In 2007, she gained a PhD in glycobiology, the study of the structure, biosynthesis and biology of saccharides, or sugar chains.

Dr Radcliffe said: “It’s a patch I know well as I have lived here for more than 40 years.

“I have been at St Peter’s Church in Caversham for 26 years and I am going back to serve a congregation I know very well, which is nice.

“The congregation have been very welcoming and very supportive when I was doing my training.

“I have done a local ministry programme so I have trained online mostly due to the pandemic but I have kept going to my church through that time.”

She is married to a civil engineer and the couple have three children and seven grandchildren.

Following two or three years of training, the deacons will serve as curates.

The Bishop said: “It is a pleasure and joy to welcome so many dedicated and gifted people who have responded to God’s call to ordained ministry and to share the good news and love of Jesus in communities across the diocese.”