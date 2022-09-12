Walking for church

A GROUP of people from St Mary’s Church in Wargrave will take part in this year’s Ride and Stride tomorrow (Saturday).

Participants in the annual fundraising initiative are challenged to visit as many churches as possible between 10am and 6pm.

The sponsored walkers from Wargrave will visit churches in Abingdon in the morning before driving to Wallingford in the afternoon and doing the same there.

Christine Walker, 73, who will lead the group, said: “It’s great fun and people have been very generous.

“This year is particularly important because churches haven’t been able to hold many fundraising events because of the pandemic. This is a way to boost funds for essential repairs and restoration.”

The funds raised will be split between local churches and the Historic Churches Trust.

For route information and sponsorship forms, call Mrs Walker on 0118 940 3749 or email csw3749@gmail.com