Service to celebrate NHS staff

A SPECIAL evensong will be held at St Mary’s Church in Henley on Sunday to celebrate medical workers.

The 4pm service is to thank members of the medical profession and the NHS, particularly in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

It coincides with the feast of Luke the Evangelist, the patron saint of physicians.

Father Jeremy Tayler, the rector of Henley with Remenham, said: “St Mary’s will be pleased to welcome anyone who has benefited, either personally or through a family member, from the dedication and care of those who work in our health services, whether they are normally churchgoers or not.

“In the days of lockdown, people of Henley, like so many others across the nation, stood on doorsteps or at the garden gate to clap and cheer the NHS workers.

“Now life has returned to something more like normal, we are all rushing about busy with our daily lives and it is harder to pause to show our support but their hard work goes on and they are still under relentless pressure.

“With cases of covid once more on the rise and the threat of a major flu outbreak this winter, the pressure on medical professionals shows no sign of abating. It seems like a good time of year to acknowledge all that they do and to offer prayers and thanksgiving for them.

“All who work in local GP surgeries, not just doctors and nurses but receptionists, and all administrative and support staff as well as doctors and nurses, pharmacists, physiotherapists, opticians and dentists are invited.”