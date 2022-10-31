Complaint dismissed

A COMPLAINT about a vicar has been dismissed.

Rev Daniel Thompson, of St Leonard’s Church in Watlington, was investigated by the Oxford Diocese following a complaint from a parishioner.

The diocese would not reveal the nature of the complaint but said that it was dismissed as unsubstantiated owing to a lack of evidence.

The investigation was carried out by archdeacon Jonathan Chaffey and area dean Rev Dereck Witchell.

They found that no further action is required.

A diocese spokesman said: “The diocese takes complaints seriously and has investigated fully.”

He said the vicar was being supported by the

archdeacon.

Rev Thompson had some time off but is now back at work.