Monday, 31 October 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

31 October 2022

Complaint dismissed

A COMPLAINT about a vicar has been dismissed.

Rev Daniel Thompson, of St Leonard’s Church in Watlington, was investigated by the Oxford Diocese following a complaint from a parishioner.

The diocese would not reveal the nature of the complaint but said that it was dismissed as unsubstantiated owing to a lack of evidence.

The investigation was carried out by archdeacon Jonathan Chaffey and area dean Rev Dereck Witchell. 

They found that no further action is required.

A diocese spokesman said: “The diocese takes complaints seriously and has investigated fully.”

He said the vicar was being supported by the
archdeacon.

Rev Thompson had some time off but is now back at work.

31 October 2022

More News:

Festive tribute

A LARGE display celebrating Ukrainian traditions ... [more]

 

Clothes plea

A SECOND-HAND clothes collection will be held at ... [more]

 

Light party

A PARTY for primary school age children will be ... [more]

 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33