07 November 2022

Remembered

A SERVICE to commemorate the dead was held at St Leonard’s Church in Watlington on Sunday.

The names of residents who had died in the last two years were read out, prayers were said and candles were lit down the aisle in the shape of a cross.

Rev Daniel Thompson, the rector said the service was “moving”.

07 November 2022

