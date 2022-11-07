Follow the star again

FAMILIES are being invited to witness a live retelling of the Christmas story at Holy Trinity Church in Henley.

The “Follow the Star” experience will take visitors through the different stages of the Nativity, meeting various characters along the way.

This is the third year of the event, which is run by Trinity at Four.

Last year, more than 300 children and their families/carers attended.

Church administrator Elizabeth Chambers said: “We would love more families to attend this fantastic event where they get to experience the Christmas story first-hand and do something together as a family free of charge.”

The 25-minute tour will take place during Friday, December 9 from 4.30pm to 7pm and Saturday, December 10 from 9.30am to 6pm with slots available for booking.

Live donkeys will be present at the end of the tour on the Saturday until 3pm. It is free of charge but places must be booked.

Visit trinityatfour.org.uk/

