Pure-blood wizards plan is truly beastly

THE second instalment of the Fantastic Beasts series once again follows the wild adventures of magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne), to whom audiences were introduced in 2016’s Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

At the end of the first film, the powerful dark wizard, Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp), was captured by the Magical Congress of the United States of America (MACUSA), with the help of Scamander.

However, Grindelwald remains true to his word and escapes custody. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald sees the powerful dark wizard begin the process of gathering his followers in order to achieve his ultimate goal — raising pure-blood wizards up to rule over all non-magical beings.

In an effort to thwart Grindelwald’s plans, a young Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) seeks the help of his former student Scamander.

Unaware of the dangers that lie ahead, the former pupil — who has now gained fame in the wizarding world as the author of the book Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them — agrees to join the cause. Fortunately, he will not be facing them alone.

Lines are drawn as love and loyalty are tested, even among family and the truest of friends, in an increasingly divided wizarding world.

David Yates, who helmed four of the Harry Potter films, directs once again, and the screenplay is written by JK Rowling herself.

The original cast adds Jude Law, playing young Dumbledore; Claudia Kim as a Maledictus, the carrier of a blood curse that means she will ultimately transform into a beast; and X-Men’s Zoë Kravitz as Leta Lestrange, who was once close to Scamander but is now engaged to his older brother, Theseus (Callum Turner), a war hero and the head of the Auror Office at the British Ministry of Magic.

At this year’s Comic Con, where Jude Law was speaking about his keenly anticipated interpretation of the enigmatic Dumbledore, he said: “I had the slightly unique opportunity of knowing what happens to Albus as we’ve joined him in the present day in the Harry Potter stories.

“But still there are secrets and aspects to his personality that are hinted at in the Harry Potter stories, and that are hinted at in this story.”

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is showing at Henley’s Regal Picturehouse cinema from today (Friday).

Harry Borg