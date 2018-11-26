Monday, 26 November 2018

White Christmas film is at the Regal

THE stage musical version of White Christmas is coming to the Kenton Theatre next month, but anyone interested in seeing the classic 1954 film it is based on can do so at Henley’s Regal Picturehouse cinema this Sunday (November 25).

The 1.30pm screening is the latest in the current “Vintage Sundays” series of much-loved musicals. A week later, the festive theme continues with Bob Clark’s 1983 comedy caper A Christmas Story — the first in the Regal’s “12 Days of Christmas” series running until Monday, December 24.

The 12.30pm screening on Sunday, December 2, will be followed by Home Alone , starring Macaulay Culkin, at 6.15pm on Wednesday, December 5, and Die Hard, starring Bruce Willis, at 8.30pm on Friday, December 7.

For more information and to book, visit www.picturehouses.com

