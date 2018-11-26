Foy’s royally suited to hacker queen role

THE Girl in the Spider’s Web is a crime thriller directed by Fede Álvarez and written by Steven Knight, Álvarez and Jay Basu, based on the novel of the same name by David Lagercrantz.

Claire Foy stars as computer hacker Lisbeth Salander. Foy is swapping tiaras for motorcycles to play the expert hacker and vigilante. The actress is best known for playing Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown, having previously impressed as Anne Boleyn in Wolf Hall.

The Girl in the Spider’s Web follows Salander and journalist Mikael Blomkvist (Sverrir Gudnason) as they find themselves caught in the world of cyber criminals and corrupt government officials.

The film is a sequel to David Fincher’s The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, and the second instalment in the American-produced Millennium film series.

The director, Fede Álvarez, is best known for 2013’s Evil Dead remake and 2016’s Don’t Breathe.

Perhaps Álvarez’s inclination for horror will lend itself to the darker material present in The Girl in the Spider’s Web?

Speaking about his intentions for Salander, Álvarez said: “What I really wanted to do was to send her into a place of her life and in this case to her past, to confront things that will hopefully reveal a bit more about who she truly is.

“When you think you know her, when you think you have figured her out, she does something that changes everything you thought you knew. That’s what’s fun about her.”

Foy revealed a little bit about her character when she added: “I think inside she knows who she is but the outside have always seen her as a victim.

“People have been taking advantage of that and I think she’s just a survivor and non-judgemental.”

Also appearing in the film is LaKeith Stanfield, who starred in 2017’s Death Note. He plays Edwin Neeham, a National Security Agency expert who is tracking Salander.

Sylvia Hoeks, best known for her role as Luv in last year’s Blade Runner 2049, plays Salander’s estranged sister, who is head of a major crime organisation.

And Stephen Merchant plays Frans Balder, a terminated employee of the NSA who developed a computer program called Firewall which accesses the world’s nuclear codes and now needs Salander’s help.

The Girl in the Spider’s Web is now on general release.

Harry Borg