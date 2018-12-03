Arcade games just got that bit bigger

WHILE the history of cinema is not exactly short of unlikely heroes, erstwhile arcade game baddie

Wreck-It Ralph has earned his place in the hearts of viewers old and young.

The 2012 animated film of that name introduced us to Ralph (voiced by the great John C Reilly), who had grown tired of being overshadowed by Fix-It Felix, the “good guy” star of their game who always got to save the day.

After three decades doing the same thing and seeing all the glory go to Felix, Ralph decided he’d had enough of playing the role of a bad guy.

He took matters into his own massive hands and set off on a game-hopping journey across the arcade through every generation of video games to prove he had what it took to be a true hero.

Along the way he joined forces with the feisty misfit Vanellope von Schweetz (voiced by comedian Sarah Silverman), who stole the show in the role of Ralph’s new best friend.

Now, some six years on, the pair are still joined at the hip, having together succeeded in saving Vanellope’s game Sugar Rush from being unplugged.

Ralph and Vanellope hang out every night after work at Litwak’s Family Fun Centre and Arcade.

But years of being a racer in Sugar Rush has caused Vanellope to question the increasing predictability of her game, so Ralph tries to surprise her with a new “hidden track” in the game.

Vanellope enjoys this but goes against the controls of the player to ride it — causing the wheel on the console to get stuck.

Arcade owner Mr Litwak then inadvertently breaks the wheel while trying to unstick it — and knowing that the company who made the part went out of business years ago, he has no choice but to unplug Sugar Rush, rendering Vanellope and her fellow citizens of the game homeless.

In a last throw of the dice to save the day, Ralph and Vanellope venture in the vast, uncharted world of the internet in a bid to buy the spare part they need.

In the virtual chaos, full of pop-up ads and high-stakes eBay auctions, they’re in way over their heads. Luckily the netizens of the web are there to help — but is anything safe when Ralph breaks the internet?

Teeming with famous faces from across the Disneyverse, the film is a delightful animated romp through pop culture.

Ralph Breaks the Internet is now showing at Henley’s Regal Picturehouse cinema.

Matthew Wilson