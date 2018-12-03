Regal’s lined up 11 Christmas classics

WITH Christmas just around the corner, Henley’s Regal Picturehouse cinema is doing its bit for the festive spirit by screening a series of classic films for all ages to enjoy.

Running until Christmas Eve, the cinema’s “12 Days of Christmas” season gets under way on Sunday (December 2) with a 12.30pm showing of Bob Clark’s 1983 comedy caper A Christmas Story. Rated PG, the film has a running time of 91 minutes.

The fun continues with Home Alone, starring Macaulay Culkin, at 6.15pm on Wednesday (December 5). Rated PG, the 1990 Christmas blockbuster has a running time of 103 minutes.

Then at 8.30pm next Friday (December 7), Bruce Willis stars in what is surely the ultimate alternative festive flick. Directed by John McTiernan, Die Hard is set at Christmas, features a tree and presents, and a (sort of) jolly man with a beard among its many other delights. The 1988 action classic is rated 15 and has a running time of 133 minutes.

Striking a somewhat lighter note at 1.30pm on Sunday, December 9, are Jim Henson’s creations Miss Piggy and Kermit the Frog. Directed by Henson’s son Brian in 1992, The Muppet Christmas Carol is adapted from Charles Dickens’s timeless novella. The catchy songs and wackiness of the Muppets perfectly complement Michael Caine playing Ebenezer Scrooge as seriously as if he were heading up an awards season drama.

Bringing Scrooge bang up to date minus the Muppets is thespian extraordinaire Simon Callow. Together with director Tom Cairns, he created a one-man extravaganza of festive storytelling that enjoyed sold-out theatre seasons in 2011, 2012 and again in 2016. Now the star of films including Four Weddings and a Funeral is returning to wow audiences with a version of the stage production reimagined especially for cinema. Rated PG, with a running time of 81 minutes, A Christmas Carol Starring Simon Callow is showing at 6.45pm on Wednesday, December 12.

It’s not a film in the usual sense, but the annual CBeebies Christmas Show is coming to the big screen for a family-friendly cinema experience on Saturday, December 15, at 11am. Rated U, the show has a running time of 75 minutes.

The following day at 3pm there is a chance to enjoy a singalong screening of big screen musical The Greatest Showman. Starring Hugh Jackman in the title role of PT Barnum, the 2017 film is rated PG with a running time of 105 minutes.

Taking things in a spooky direction at 6.30pm on Wednesday, December 19, is Tim Burton’s ever-popular The Nightmare Before Christmas. Bored with the same old scare-and-scream routine, Jack Skellington, the Pumpkin King of Halloween Town, longs to spread the joy of Christmas. But his merry mission puts Santa in jeopardy and creates a nightmare for good little boys and girls everywhere! This 1993 animation is rated PG with a running time of 76 minutes.

There’s a double treat for fans of Hollywood giants Laurel and Hardy at 8.30pm on Saturday, December 22, with a screening of the recent biopic Stan & Ollie starring Steve Coogan and John C Reilly being preceded by the real-life pair’s 1932 Oscar-winning comedy short The Music Box. Rated PG and U respectively, the former has a running time of 97 minutes and the latter 29 minutes.

The following afternoon at 3pm there is a chance to enjoy a live performance of the Bolshoi Ballet’s production of The Nutcracker. On Christmas Eve, Marie’s Nutcracker doll magically transforms into a prince and their wonderful adventure begins, accompanied by Tchaikovsky’s beloved score. Rated 12A, the show runs for 140 minutes.

Last but not least, at 5.45pm on Monday, December 24, there is a showing of the Christmas film to end all Christmas films — Frank Capra’s 1946 masterpiece It’s a Wonderful Life, starring James Stewart.

For more information and to book, visit www.picturehouses.com