Singer strikes three chords and the truth

JESSIE BUCKLEY is an unstoppable force of nature in Wild Rose, a Glaswegian drama peppered with

foot-tapping country songs that cements its star firmly at the forefront of new British talent.

Fresh from her award-winning performance in last year’s Beast, she plays

Rose-Lynn Harlan, a young mother with a passion for performing who struggles to readjust to family life after a stint in prison.

Failing to connect with her two children, who openly prefer the company of their grandmother, Marion (Julie Walters), Rose-Lynn finds solace in covering her country and western favourites, whether on the stage at her local club or while vacuuming the large house that she cleans to make money. “Why country music?” asks her employer, Susannah. “Because it’s three chords and the truth,” Rose-Lynn replies. It’s a line that in the wrong context could sound corny, but with Buckley’s defiant delivery, feels like the only answer to the burning question.

Susannah, radiantly played by Sophie Okonedo, provides a shiny escape for Rose-Lynn, who withholds details of her personal life so that she can be seen differently by her new friend.

Their relationship is enchanting — Susannah sees in Rose-Lynn a way to revisit her wilder days, rather than as a charity case.

At home, things are more complicated, as Rose-Lynn struggles to break through to her kids at the same time that her career is having a breakthrough of its own.

Julie Walters, doing some of her best work in years, is an anorak-wearing manifestation of

Rose-Lynn’s conscience, who pushes her to be a reliable mother to her children, while Susannah unknowingly coaxes her away.

The only constant among the chaos is the music. Buckley, a trained musician and stage performer, blends her theatrical confidence with tangible tenderness whenever she sings.

Director Tom Harper, who previously worked with Buckley on the BBC adaptation of War & Peace, is expert when it comes to capturing the meandering relationships between the three women, but plays his best hand during the live music sequences.

Turning south Glasgow into one big Nashville stage, he creates an energy as vibrant and tenacious as Buckley herself.

With both director and star hoping to work together again, let’s hope there’s an encore soon.

