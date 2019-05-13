Climate’s just right for drama’s release

PUBLIC opinion is divided on the merits of the recent Extinction Rebellion protests in London.

But for the makers of an Icelandic drama about the movement, they could not have been more timely.

To her friends, Halla (Halldóra Geirharõsdóttir) leads a quiet and routine existence. But her upbeat exterior hides a secret double life as a committed environmental activist.

Known to others only by her alias “The Woman of the Mountain”, she secretly wages a one-woman war on the local aluminium industry to protect the stunning highland landscape that is under threat.

But just as she begins planning her biggest and boldest operation yet, she receives an unexpected letter that will change everything. She will be forced to choose between her environmental crusade and the chance of fulfilling her dream of becoming a mother.

Funny, moving and utterly unique, Woman at War follows Halla as she juggles the adoption of a beautiful little girl whilst planning her final act of industrial sabotage.

Capturing the zeitgeist of today’s environmental movement as well as modern motherhood, Woman at War has received audience and critical acclaim from festivals around the world.

Variety’s reviewer wrote: “Is there anything rarer than an intelligent feel-good film that knows how to tackle urgent global issues with humour as well as a satisfying sense of justice? Look no further than Woman at War.”

Icelandic writer-director Benedikt Erlingsson is well known as an author, film and stage director, as well as for his roles in theatre, TV and films.

Of Horses and Men, his first feature film as a

writer-director, won more than 20 international awards including the new director’s prize at the 2013 San Sebastian Film Festival and the 2014 Nordic council Film Prize.

Having cast his childhood friend and colleague Halldóra Geirharõsdóttir in both of his films, Erlingsson said of her: “As an actor she is a force of nature, and in the Icelandic theater she really is the actress of our generation.

“Her spectrum of talent is so wide that I feel that calling Halldóra just an actress diminishes her, failing to describe the full spectrum of what she can do. Besides acting for the screen she is also the most famous clown and comedienne in Reykjavík theatre and the go-to dramatic actress for the biggest repertory theatre in Iceland.”

• Woman at War is showing at the Regal Picturehouse cinema from today (Friday).