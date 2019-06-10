Food festival offers feast of family fun

FOLLOWING a successful first year, the Stonor Food Festival returns next weekend (June 15 and 16).

With 60 artisan food and drink stalls selling local and regional produce, the event is being billed as a great day out for foodies, families and feasters.

Alongside the exhibitors there will be chef demos, tastings, barbecue and butchery masterclasses and children’s activities.

And because the event coincides with the Father’s Day weekend, there will also be a free bottle of Brakspear beer for dads while stocks last.

A Stonor spokesman said: “Celebrity chefs

Jean-Christophe Novelli and Atul Kochhar will be headlining the Festival Kitchen alongside a number of top local chefs and food and drink experts including Oliver Bouet from the Red Lion and Paul Clerehugh from the Crooked Billet. Outdoor BBQ Chef Cornelius Veakins will also be showcasing his skills.

“It’s going to be a Fathers’ Day weekend jam-packed with gastronomic delights and a fun day out for all the family.”

Jean-Christophe Novelli is appearing on the Saturday and Atul Kochhar on the Sunday.

Admission includes entrance to Stonor House and gardens as well as the Wonder Woods Adventure Playground for children.

Tickets are £10 for adults and £6.50 for children aged two to 15, with under-twos free. A range of family tickets are also available and there is a 10 per cent discount on tickets booked online in advance.

For more information, visit www.stonor.com