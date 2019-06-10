Chat show queen’s a natural fit for Em

IN a long and distinguished career spanning period dramas, biopics, literary adaptations and crowd-pleasing comedies, Emma Thompson has done it all.

It’s a measure of the success of her fantastic performance in the frequently laugh-out-loud Late Night that not only do we buy her performance as the quick-witted presenter of a popular late-night US TV chat show, we actually begin to wonder why — in the age of small-screen British exports such as James Corden — no one has ever thought to offer her the job in real life.

Thompson stars as Katherine Newbury, an old-school marquee name roughly contemporary with The Tonight Show’s Jay Leno.

When the film opens, Newbury is coasting on old glories. Around her, the media landscape is changing, becoming irreverent, populist and, some would say, dumbed down, but Newbury sticks to her worthy principles, even if it means that her shows are becoming dry as dust.

There’s only one problem — things are changing at the network, and an ambitious new executive (Amy Ryan) is threatening to pull the plug on Newbury’s tenure.

Panic ensues, but Newbury finds an unlikely ally in new employee, Molly Patel.

Played by comedy favourite Mindy Kaling, who makes an impressive feature-screenwriting debut here, Molly is the film’s fish out of water — a budding stand-up brought in to add some much-needed diversity to Newbury’s all-white,

all-male, all-Ivy League writers’ room.

It’s clear from the outset that Newbury doesn’t work well with other women, but the threat of dismissal forces her to interact with the writers in a way she hasn’t done in years — and it seems she doesn’t much like the men either, assigning each a number so that she won’t have to remember their names.

Newbury’s ultimatum is simple — “Think about why the show is bad and come up with ways to fix it!” — which provides a rich flow of laughs as the team generate ideas from the mildly terrible to the really quite inspired.

Sometimes things backfire — a scathing interview with a millennial YouTube vlogger introduces Newbury to the harsh realities of a Twitter backlash — but stunts that take her out of the studio make the most of the host’s (and Thompson’s) impeccable way with a

side-splitting one-liner.

Although the premise suggests that Late Night is the story of an older woman fighting for survival, at the same time Nisha Ganatra’s thoughtful film is also about the younger woman’s battle for acceptance.

• Late Night is now showing at Henley’s Regal Picturehouse cinema.