Food festival adds a soupçon of cinema

THE Eat! Food Festival Henley gets under way tomorrow (Saturday) with a Big Feast in Falaise Square.

But the organisers of the festival — which is running until Saturday, June 29 — aren’t only looking to please people’s tastebuds.

They have teamed up with the Regal Picturehouse in Boroma Way to host a “Food on Film” season of six crowd-pleasing movies.

A festival spokesman said: “Food captured on screen is seductive. It can be sensual, uncomfortable, hypnotising, and powerful. It can be bonding, break relationships or just be downright glorious and absorbing. Hitting your senses visually, stimulating desire, this is why we love food on film. This is a food festival for all, so there will be a smattering of comedy, feelgood and films for kids.”

First up at 5pm on Sunday (June 16) is Chocolat, starring Johnny Depp and Juliette Binoche, with a talk and a tasting with Duke Street chocolatier Matthew Stone of Gorvett & Stone.

Next up at 6pm on Tuesday (June 18) is a screening of The Hundred-Foot Journey starring Helen Mirren, plus a tasting provided by Kran of The Cook Curry Club.

The following night at 8.30pm, Alexander Payne’s California wine country classic Sideways, starring Paul Giamatti, will be accompanied by a tasting of five vintages from the region courtesy of Bibendum.

Fast-forward to 11am on Saturday, June 22, and families attending a screening of Ratatouille will have a chance to make their own Eton Mess courtesy of the Coppa Club.

The following day at 5pm a screening of Chef starring Jon Favreau will be accompanied by a tasting of award-winning pies from London-based MYPIE.

Finally at 6.30pm on Thursday, June 27, there will be a screening of the 1985 Japanese comedy Tampopo, which was famously billed as the first “Ramen Western”. This will be accompanied by a pot of scrumptious noodles provided by the Eat! Food Festival.

Cinema manager Melissa McFarlane said: “The Regal Picturehouse is thrilled to be taking part in the Eat! Food Festival with other local businesses. Accessible community events like this are vital for our town and Food on Film is a wonderful opportunity for us to bring the power of cinema to a wider audience.”

Meanwhile, with summer upon us, the Regal Picturehouse is once more heading to Mill Meadows for a series of screenings under the stars.

There are three films showing in June, with three more to come next month. Each of the screenings starts at around 9.30pm, or as soon as it gets dark, but the doors — and the bar — will be open from 7pm.

First up is cult classic Withnail and I on Thursday, June 20, followed by the singalong editions of Bohemian Rhapsody on Friday, June 21, and The Greatest Showman on Saturday, June 22.

The outdoor screenings resume on Thursday, July 25, with Top Gun starring Tom Cruise.

This is followed on Friday, July 26, by the singalong edition of Grease starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John.

Then on Saturday, July 27, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again will have even more people singing along.

For more information, visit www.picturehouses.com