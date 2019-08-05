Film screening will spring a surprise

REFURBISHMENT of the stage and main hall at ... [more]
HENLEY’S Regal Picturehouse is hosting a screening of a “surprise film” tonight (Friday).
The screening, which starts at 8.30pm, is billed by the cinema as “a mystery preview of an upcoming new release.”
A spokesman added: “Details will only be revealed as the opening credits roll.”
What is known about the film is that it is rated 12A and has a running time of 117 minutes.
Tickets are £8 for general admission and £5 for Picturehouse members.
