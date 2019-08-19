What do you make of Hollywood film?

QUENTIN Tarantino’s new opus Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is the subject of this month’s film club discussion at the Regal Picturehouse in Henley.

Starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, he director’s ninth film is now showing at the cinema off Bell Street.

The “Regal Film Club” discussion of the movie will follow the 5.30pm screening on Monday (August 19).

The Regal’s marketing manager Levi McAndrew Brown said the screening would finish at around 8.30pm, after which the film club session would take place downstairs.

He said: “Join us after the film for a group discussion as we explore the film’s construction and themes.”

Anyone who has already seen the film and would like to discuss it is welcome to attend.

For more information and to book, visit www.picturehouses.com