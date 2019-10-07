Films make a splash

A TOURING film festival that specialises in ocean-themed films is playing at the Hexagon in Reading tonight (Friday) at 7.30pm. A spokesman for the Ocean Film Festival said: This carefully curated collection of short films features sublime footage from both above and below the water’s surface, showcasing the spellbinding power and beauty of our oceans.” For more information, visit www.readingarts.com

Alternatively, visit www.oceanfilmfestival.co.uk

The spokesman added: “Celebrate the divers, surfers, swimmers and oceanographers who live for the sea's salt spray, who chase the crests of waves and who marvel at the mysteries of the big blue.

“Be awed by mesmerising marine life and spectacular cinematography from unexplored depths of our planet — via the big screen!”