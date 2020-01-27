Monday, 27 January 2020

Film festival offers real-life adventures

A TOURING film festival specialising in real-life adventure movies is
returning to the Hexagon in Reading next Wednesday (January 29) and on Wednesday, March 18. The Banff Mountain Film
Festival showcases intrepid explorers embarking on wild expeditions in remote
corners of the world. For
more information and to
book, visit www.banff-uk.com

