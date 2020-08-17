Brain-twister is 10 years old

INCEPTION was first screened at cinemas 10 years ago, yet the ending still continues to baffle viewers.

Its star Leonardo DiCaprio, the Oscar-winning actor who plays the professional thief Dom Cobb in the film, has also admitted that he, too, has struggled to put his finger on it.

He said that the actors on the set were constantly trying to solve the puzzle and separate dream from reality so it’s no wonder, to mark the anniversary, it’s getting another release.

Cobb is the absolute best in the dangerous art of extraction, stealing valuable secrets from deep within the subconscious during the dream state, when the mind is at its most vulnerable.

His rare ability has made him a coveted player in the world of corporate espionage, but it has also made him an international fugitive and cost him everything he has ever loved.

Now Cobb is being offered a chance at redemption. One last job could give him his life back but only if he can accomplishes inception.

He and his team of specialists have to not steal an idea but plant one but no amount of careful planning can prepare the team for the dangerous enemy that seems to predict their every move. An enemy that only Cobb could have seen coming.