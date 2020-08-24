Cinema re-opens

VUE cinema in Reading

re-opens today (Friday) with measures to help halt the spread of coronavirus.

Online booking is encouraged to make visits as contactless as possible and tickets can be accessed on smartphones and will be scanned before entering the screen. Customers in one booking are automatically seated apart from others.

Every screen will be disinfected between showings and hand sanitiser stations will be available throughout. Staff will be equipped with personal protective equipment.

Staggered film times will maintain physical distancing and reduce the number of people at any one time in foyers and corridors. All safety measures will also be clearly signposted at the entrances and throughout the building.

Tickets are on sale now for Christopher Nolan’s latest sci-fi action release Tenet, which airs on Wednesday (August 26).

Starring John David Washington as the Protagonist, he journeys through a twilight world of international espionage to save the world.

Other stars include Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh.

For more information on the safety measures being implemented, film times and to book tickets, visit www.myvue.com