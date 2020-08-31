Escape with time-twister

TENET, the latest sci-fi thriller from Christopher Nolan, finally arrives at cinemas this week after being postponed twice due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It stars Robert Pattinson, John David Washington and Elizabeth Debicki, and the one thing we all knew in advance was that this time-twisting feature would be very complex.

The content has been kept tightly under wraps and a clue to its intricacy was given when cast member Kenneth Branagh said reading the script was like doing the Times crossword. It caters for action fans, with plenty of full-on stunt moments, but there’s also enough opportunity for viewers to ask themselves how and why did they happen.

Washington is known as “the Protagonist”, and is on a mission to save the world, equipped with one word, “tenet,” to aid him. He is entrusted with a secret mission to prevent World War III.

He is briefed by a white-coated boffin who explains that it involves “inversion” — technology from the future that makes objects move backwards in time.

The film sets itself up to be the perfect antidote to life in lockdown with its freeflowing travel, whisking us off to Mumbai, Oslo, Tallinn, London and Vietnam and we can all do with some of that.

• Tenet is now showing at the Regal Cinema in Henley.