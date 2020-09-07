Tenor gig screened at cinema

A PERFORMANCE by one of the world’s greatest tenors will be screened at the Regal Cinema in Henley.

Jonas Kaufmann: My Vienna will be shown on Thursday (September 10) at 1pm.

Filmed at the Wiener Konzerthaus in Vienna, it is Kaufmann’s personal tribute to the birthplace of operetta and waltz, featuring choice cuts from Die Fledermaus, Wiener Blut and the Merry Widow.

He will be supported by the Prague Philharmonia Orchestra and internationally acclaimed soprano Rachel Willis-Sørensen.

The screening will also see Mr Kaufmann visit areas of the Austrian capital to explore the culture of Vienna and discover the city’s historic connection to operetta.

Kaufmann began his career at the Staatstheater Saarbrücken in 1994 and has performed at Lyric Opera of Chicago, Opéra National de Paris and La Scala.

In 2006, he performed the roles of Don José from Bizet’s Carmen at the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden, and Alfredo from Verdi’s La Traviata at the Metropolitan Opera in New York.

He has released more than 20 studio albums, with three entering the top 10 of the German album charts.

Meanwhile, Tenet, the latest sci-fi thriller from Christopher Nolan, continues to be the main release all next week.

It stars John David Washington, who is known as “the Protagonist” and is on a mission to save the world, equipped with one word, “tenet,” to aid him. He is entrusted with a secret mission to prevent World War III.

He is briefed by a white-coated boffin who explains that it involves “inversion” — technology from the future that makes objects move backwards in time.