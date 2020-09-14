Friction on family road trip

SALLY POTTER’S The Roads Not Taken (rated 15) is showing at the Regal Cinema in Henley from today (Friday).

It follows a day in the life of Leo (Javier Bardem) and his daughter, Molly (Elle Fanning) as she grapples with the challenges of her father’s chaotic mind.

As they weave their way through New York City, Leo’s journey takes on a hallucinatory quality as he floats through alternate lives he could have lived, leading Molly to wrestle with her own path as she considers her future.

Also showing is a new adaptation of Les Misérables (rated 15).

It features Stephane (Damien Bonnard) who has just arrived from Cherbourg and joins the anti-criminality brigade of Montfermeil in a sensitive district of the Paris suburbs.

He is paired up with Chris (Alexis Manenti) and Gwada (Djebril Zonga), whose methods are sometimes “special”. Stephane rapidly discovers the tensions between the various neighborhood groups. When an arrest starts to get out of hand, a drone is filming every move they make.

Meanwhile, Tenet (rated 12A), the latest sci-fi thriller from Christopher Nolan, is still showing.

It stars John David Washington, who is known as “the Protagonist” and is on a mission to save the world.