Best bits from King of Waltz

PERFORMANCES by one of the world’s greatest musicians will be screened at the Regal Cinema in Henley.

Violinist André Rieu, who is known as the King of Waltz, has selected his most spectacular appearances to celebrate 15 years of hometown concerts.

They will feature the Johann Strauss Orchestra, his world-class sopranos and The Platin Tenors.

The screening at 7pm tomorrow (Saturday) also features an exclusive interview with Rieu from Vrijthof Square in Maastricht.

In it, he talks about how life has changed during the global pandemic, how he is coping as a musician, father and grandfather and his thoughts on the future.

Next Thursday (September 24), a theatre performance of Noël Coward’s provocative comedy Present Laughter will be screened at 7pm.

Andrew Scott (BBC’s Sherlock and Fleabag) stars as actor Garry Essendine, who is preparing for an overseas tour.

Engulfed by an escalating identity crisis as his many and various relationships compete for his attention, Garry’s few remaining days at home are a chaotic whirlwind of love, sex, panic and soul-searching.

Captured live from The Old Vic in London, Present Laughter is a surprisingly modern reflection on fame, desire and loneliness.