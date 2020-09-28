Falling in love is no walk in park

23WALKS, a story of love and companionship, comes to the Regal Cinema in Henley today (Friday).

On their first walk in a north London park, strangers Dave (Dave Johns) and Fern (Alison Steadman) clash because she thinks his German shepherd is aggressive and might hurt her Yorkie.

Dave is instantly embarrassed and makes a big play of keeping his dog on the leash when they next meet and their relationship blossoms. Soon they are visiting each other’s houses and becoming closer. Both are guilty of keeping secrets and they break up or, as Dave puts it, go a bit “doolally” and he finds himself worrying about other things.

23 Walks (rated 12A) is a familiar story perhaps but it is refreshing to see some of the problems experienced played out by an “older” couple. Indeed, Fern and Dave’s intimacy is shown and discussed explicitly.

But the real joy of this love story is in the mundane, the quiet pain of those yearning for companionship and friendship.

Also showing this week is La Haine (15), which is set in the aftermath of a riot.

Three friends — Vinz (Vincent Cassell), Hubert (Hubert Koundè) and Saïd (Saïd Taghmaoui) — navigate both law enforcement and the escalating urban discontent within the confines of the Parisian housing project they call home.

As tensions increase and the threat of violence looms, the trio find themselves drifting towards an increasingly dangerous destiny.

Also showing is Tenet (12A), Bill & Ted Face The Music (PG) and Memories of Murder (15).