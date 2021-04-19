Regal set to re-open in May

THE Regal Picturehouse in Henley is set to re-open next month.

The cinema in Boroma Way has been closed since October due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But Cineworld, which owns the Picturehouse, has said that it intends to

re-open its cinemas from May 17, in line with the Government’s roadmap out of lockdown.

Chief executive Mooky Greidinger said: “We have long awaited this moment when we can welcome audiences back to our Regal theatres and restore our essential role within the communities we serve.

“We will be monitoring developments closely in the UK and across Europe as we set to gradually re-open across the world in line with government guidance.”

The company has also struck a deal with Warner Bros that gives the cinema chain exclusive rights to show films over streaming services.

The multi-year agreement means Cineworld can show the studio’s films exclusively in its cinemas 31 days prior to them being made available on premium video on demand platforms for streaming at home.

Cineworld confirmed it had temporarily closed all its cinemas in the UK and America at the start of October, citing the delay of major film releases by big studios as the main reason for the firm’s financial difficulties.