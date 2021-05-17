Award-winners to re-open the Regal

THE Regal Picturehouse cinema in Henley will re-open on Wednesday, two days later than previously announced.

A spokesman for the Boroma Way venue said: “We will open with a wonderful selection of films, including a chance to see Oscar and BAFTA award-winners and an exciting new Pedro Almodóvar film starring Tilda Swinton and followed by a recorded Q&A with the film-maker.”

The Almodóvar film, The Human Voice, is showing at 7pm on Wednesday and Thursday.

Madness and melancholy intersect to thrilling effect as the veteran Spanish director reimagines Jean Cocteau’s short play of the same name for an era in which isolation has become a way of life.

Also showing from Wednesday is Judas and the Black Messiah, featuring Daniel Kaluuya’s Oscar-winning portrayal of a young criminal who is blackmailed by the FBI into infiltrating the Black Panther movement in the late Sixties.

And in Sound of Metal, which won Oscars for best sound and best film editing, Riz Ahmed stars as a rock drummer who loses his hearing and is forced to rethink his whole existence.