Best picture winner

Monday, 24 May 2021

OSCAR-winner Nomadland is among the films showing at the Regal Picturehouse cinema this week.

A poetic character study of the forgotten and downtrodden left in the wake of the financial crash, the film stars Frances McDormand, who was named best actress.

Nomadland also won best film and best director. It is showing alongside Ammonite, starring Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan, and fellow Oscar-winning films Judas and the Black Messiah starring Daniel Kaluuya and Sound of Metal starring Riz Ahmed.

Children’s adventure Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway completes the line-up.

For more information, visit www.picturehouses.com

