Brilliant Hopkins lives up to his name

THE film for which Sir Anthony Hopkins won his second best actor Oscar aged 83 is showing at the Regal Picturehouse cinema from today (Friday).

Based on Florian Zeller’s play Le Père, The Father introduces us to Anthony, 80, who is living defiantly alone and rejecting the carers that his daughter Anne (Olivia Colman) encouragingly introduces.

Yet help is becoming a necessity. Anne can’t make daily visits any more and Anthony’s grip on reality is unravelling. As we experience the ebb and flow of his memory, how much of his identity and past can Anthony hold on to?

Continuing from last week are Dream Horse, Frankie, triple Oscar winner Nomadland, Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway and the “exhibition on screen” of Van Gogh’s Sunflowers.

There are also one-off previews of new films In the Heights, Limbo and The Reason I Jump.