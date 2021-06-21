Musical’s hitting cinematic heights

Woman finishes 847-mile charity walk 5 stone lighter
A WOMAN has walked the distance from Land’s End ... [more]
Monday, 21 June 2021
A FILM adaptation of the first musical by Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda is showing at the Regal Picturehouse cinema from today (Friday).
In the Heights, a joyous tale of big dreams set in New York’s Washington Heights neighbourhood, stars Anthony Ramos, Corey Hawkins, Leslie Grace and Melissa Barrera.
The film is directed by Jon M Chu, who previously helmed 2018’s Crazy Rich Asians. Other films showing this week include Oscar winners The Father and Nomadland, plus Dream Horse and children’s adventure Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway.
Showing today only (Friday) is After Love, starring Joanna Scanlan as a widow who learns that her late husband had been having an affair.
Then on Thursday night there is a Picturehouse members’ free screening of Supernova starring Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci.
21 June 2021
More News:
Woman finishes 847-mile charity walk 5 stone lighter
A WOMAN has walked the distance from Land’s End ... [more]
AA executive honoured for services to road transport
AN executive with the AA received an OBE in the ... [more]
Two deacons prepare for first curacies after ordination
A MAN who completed a master’s degree in ... [more]
POLL: Have your say