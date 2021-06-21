Musical’s hitting cinematic heights

A FILM adaptation of the first musical by Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda is showing at the Regal Picturehouse cinema from today (Friday).

In the Heights, a joyous tale of big dreams set in New York’s Washington Heights neighbourhood, stars Anthony Ramos, Corey Hawkins, Leslie Grace and Melissa Barrera.

The film is directed by Jon M Chu, who previously helmed 2018’s Crazy Rich Asians. Other films showing this week include Oscar winners The Father and Nomadland, plus Dream Horse and children’s adventure Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway.

Showing today only (Friday) is After Love, starring Joanna Scanlan as a widow who learns that her late husband had been having an affair.

Then on Thursday night there is a Picturehouse members’ free screening of Supernova starring Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci.